Catholic World News

Indian archdiocese ends requirement to marry inside community

April 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Kottayam has ended its requirement that the faithful could only marry other members of the archdiocese.



Bowing to a court order, which had found the practice discriminatory, the archdiocese allowed a parishioner to marry a Catholic from another diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!