WSJ columnist on New York campaign against yeshivas

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: William McGurn of the Wall Street Journal takes a critical look at the campaign to make Hasidic Jews in New York bring their schools into conformity with secular educational standards.





While a yeshiva education is not the best route to Harvard or a career at Google, parents might rate more highly having their kids in schools where they are safe from violence and drug use and learn how to live a faithful Jewish life. Especially if they believe this is how God wants them to live.

