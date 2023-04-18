Catholic World News

Tunisian archbishop laments plight of African refugees there

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Tunisian bishop has spoken out about the intolerable conditions facing migrants from sub-Saharan Africa who take refuge in his country.



“The authorities and police have imposed much harsher controls, and many have tried to escape this terrible situation,” said Archbishop Ilario Antoniazzi of Tunis. After police broke up a refugee camp in the city, many migrants took to the Mediterranean in flimsy boats, and at least 33 were drowned when their craft capsized.



“While it’s true the Mediterranean has become one large cemetery, we should remember the Sahara Desert is also a vast ancient cemetery;“ the archbishop said; “those trying to return home this way often die without trace.”

