Catholic World News

Glasgow City Council member calls for review of Catholic school curriculum on sexuality

April 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on STV

CWN Editor's Note: Fiona Higgins, a member of the City Council in Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, called for a review of a Catholic school where she formerly taught.



“The ‘Called to Love’ curriculum which teaches Catholic values, much of which are very commendable, but still includes chapters on how marriage should be between a man and a woman and how homosexuality is a sin,” said Higgins. “I know this caused upset to a number of my pupils. I didn’t teach that chapter but pupils tend to go for a look through the books when they know it is there. “



The curriculum, she said, is “opposed to the TIE [LGBT inclusion] values and the values we say we have in Glasgow City Council. It is worth reviewing that.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!