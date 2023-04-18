Catholic World News

Colorado bishops deplore enactment of pro-abortion laws

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In 2022, Colorado enacted a law permitting abortion during the entire length of pregnancy for any reason. The state has now enacted three more pro-abortion laws, including a ban on abortion pill reversal and a mandate that compels insurance companies to pay for the full cost of abortions.

