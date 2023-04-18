Catholic World News

Rate of church membership declines in Midwest, rises along southern border

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Between 2010 and 2020, many counties across North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan saw drops in total religious adherents of at least 10%,” according to the report. “That same decline appeared in Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts, as well.”



“However, South Florida and many of the least-populous counties in Texas close to the border with Mexico saw notable growth, as did parts of New Mexico and Arizona.”

