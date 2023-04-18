Catholic World News

Pope: Wars continue to sow death in stark contrast with the Easter message

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “And unfortunately, in strike contrast to the Easter message, wars are continuing, and they continue to sow death in horrific ways,” Pope Francis said on April 16. “Let us grieve over these atrocities and let us pray for the victims, asking God that the world might never more have to experience the shock of violent death by the human hand, but the awe of the life that He gives and renews with his grace!”



“And I am thinking of our brothers and sisters both in Russia and in Ukraine who are celebrating Easter,” he added. “May the Lord be near to them and help them to make peace!”

