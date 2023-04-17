Catholic World News

Jesuit spokesman declines comment on rumor Rupnik will be sent from Rome

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marco Rupnik, the prominent Jesuit who has been charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse, will soon be required to leave Rome and live in a home for priests in Milan, according to a Jesuit superior in Slovenia.



However Rupnik’s superior, Father Verschueren, who is handling the disciplinary treatment of the case, refused to comment on the report.

