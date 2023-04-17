Catholic World News

Pope encourages Community of the Beatitudes

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 17 with members of the Community of the Beatitudes, and told them: “Your charism, which was born from the impetus of Catholic charismatic renewal, is a gift for the Church and for the world.”

