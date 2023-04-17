Catholic World News

In Lviv, Moscow-allied clergy no longer lead Orthodox Easter celebration

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At the cathedral of the Dormition, in Lviv’s historic Monastery of the Caves, the Orthodox Easter celebration was led this year by clergy of the self-governing Orthodox Church of the Ukraine (OCU), rather than the rival Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), which is historically tied to the Patriarchate of Moscow.



The removal of clerics associated with the UOC, amid charges that the body has collaborated with Moscow during the war in Ukraine, has provoked serious tensions among believers.

