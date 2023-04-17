Catholic World News

Seek the Lord in the Church, Pope tells Sunday audience

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his Reginal Caeli audience on Sunday, April 16, Pope Francis spoke about the day’s Gospel, which retold the story of “doubting Thomas,” and remarked: “Thomas was not the only one who struggled to believe.”



Christians, the Pope said, should seek an encounter with Christ, not in “some spectacular or amazing religious manifestation,” but in the life of the Church.

