Catholic World News

At Easter liturgy, Moscow Patriarch describes Ukraine as part of ‘historical Russia’

April 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: At an Easter Vigil liturgy attended by President Vladimir Putin, Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, referred to the invasion of Ukraine as a “grave [event] taking place on our Russian historical land” and prayed “that peace and a common good life [and] fraternal relations again unite our peoples, who were once the one people of united Russia.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!