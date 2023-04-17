Catholic World News

In Jerusalem, Orthodox Christian faithful celebrate ‘holy fire’ under restrictions

April 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Greek Orthodox leaders had protested an Israeli decision to limit participation in the Easter Vigil liturgy at the Basilica of the Holy Sepulchre to 1,800.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!