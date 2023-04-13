Catholic World News

Orthodox in Jerusalem protest Israeli restrictions on Easter ceremony

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Orthodox Church leaders in Jerusalem are protesting the restrictions that Israeli authorities have placed on the traditional “Holy Fire” ceremony that takes place at Easter in the basilica of the Holy Sepulcher.



The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate has charged that the rules imposed this year, which limit the number of people in the basilica to 2000, are “unreasonable and unprecedented.”

