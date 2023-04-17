Catholic World News

63 persecuted Chinese Christians arrive in Texas

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church (Mayflower Church) were welcomed in Texas on April 14 following a three-year quest for freedom.

