Gov. DeSantis signs 6-week abortion ban

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “With the passage of the Heartbeat Protection Act, life is better respected and protected in the early stages of development,” the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops said in a statement.



“While the bill contains exceptions to the six-week abortion ban, including for rape, incest or human trafficking, it remains a tremendous improvement over current law, the bishops continued. “As we look forward to a time when all abortions are unthinkable as well as illegal, we know that when this law’s abortion limits take effect tens of thousands of lives will be saved.”

