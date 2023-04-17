Catholic World News

Supreme Court grants 5-day administrative stay of Texas district court’s abortion pill order

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The stay follows contradictory orders from two district courts on the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

