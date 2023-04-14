Catholic World News

The Biden administration’s assault on religious liberties

April 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, two Notre Dame law professors, Nicole Stelle Garnett and Meredith Holland Kessler, survey how the Biden administration has been systematically restricting religious liberty.



The cease-and-desist order given to Catholic chaplains at Walter Reed Hospital, the authors argue, is “part of a broader pattern of bureaucratic incursions on religious liberty.”



After noting regulations that strip religious-liberty protection from students, from federal contractors, and from medical personnel, the authors remark: “The Biden administration shows no sign of slowing its regulatory war on religion, perhaps because its actions have thus far gone unnoticed.”

