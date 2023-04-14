Catholic World News

Theme announced for World Day of Grandparents and Elderly

April 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the 3rd World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, which will take place on July 23, is “His mercy is from age to age” (Luke 1:50).



Established by Pope Francis, the day takes place on the fourth Sunday in July, close to July 26, the memorial of Saints Joachim and Anne (the parents of the Blessed Virgin Mary and grandparents of Jesus).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!