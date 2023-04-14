Catholic World News

Week of counseling offered at University of Wisconsin for those upset by Catholic speaker’s presence

April 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Badger Catholic, the Catholic student organization at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, has received criticism for hosting a talk by Kim Wember, a Catholic woman who has experienced same-sex attractions and seeks to live chastely.



“That is actually really harmful to the LGBTQ+ community on campus and it just contributes to the violence and targeting of them on campus,” said one student.



The “campus sexual health organization Sex Out Loud ... provided resources outside the event for members of the LGBTQIA+ community and [is] hosting peer-to-peer counseling throughout the week for students who feel unwelcome or upset,” WISC-TV (Channel 3000) reported.

