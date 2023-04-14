Catholic World News

Over 50,000 massacred in Nigeria for being Christian in the last 14 years, report says

April 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, which is based in Nigeria, 18,000 Christian churches and 2,200 Christian schools have been destroyed in Nigeria since 2015.



The nation of 225.1 million (map), the most populous in Africa and 6th most populous in the world, is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

