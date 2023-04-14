Catholic World News

USCCB committee calls on EPA to adopt strict soot standard

April 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development has joined with the Franciscan Action Network, the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Justice Team, and other religious organizations in calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to “set the annual [soot] pollution standard at the most stringent level under consideration.”



“As people of faith who recognize and uplift the inherent dignity of all individuals and the simple right to breathe without risk of harm, we urge the EPA to issue stricter standards and help correct environmental injustices, promote public health, and protect God’s Creation,” the organizations stated.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!