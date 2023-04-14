Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper draws attention to ‘world’s most dangerous maritime crossing’

April 14, 2023

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: With the headline “The most dangerous in the world,” the Vatican newspaper devoted its most prominent front-page coverage on April 13 to the International Organization for Migration’s new report on migrant deaths in the Mediterranean Sea.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!