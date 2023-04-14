Catholic World News

Nicaragua expels 2 nuns in latest crackdown on Catholic Church and opposition

April 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dominican sisters, who administered a nursing home, were deported to their native Costa Rica.



In addition, the Nicaraguan government on April 12 expropriated a Trappistine monastery for government use.

