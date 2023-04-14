Catholic World News

Pope tells religious superiors to keep bringing hope to our lost world

April 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 13, Pope Francis addressed participants in the General Assembly of the Union of Major Superiors of Italy (USMI).



During his address, the Pope made the following comment about the Synod: “The synodal journey is not about having answers and making decisions. The synodal journey is to walk, to listen – to listen! – to feel and move forward. The synodal journey is not a parliament; the synodal journey is not a collection of opinions. The synodal journey is to place oneself in listening to life under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, who is the protagonist of the Synod.”

