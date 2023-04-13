Catholic World News

Abortions drop in US after Dobbs decision

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The number of abortions reported in the US has fallen 6% since the Dobbs decision.



Although abortion advocates sometimes claim that state restrictions do not alter the number of abortions performed, the statistics suggest otherwise. The abortion rate has fallen most in states such as Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee, where greater restrictions are in place. In states where abortion remained legal under most or all circumstances, there has been only a slight increase in the number of procedures performed since the Dobbs decision.

