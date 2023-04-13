Catholic World News

Chinese priest missing; brainwashing feared

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese Catholic priest has gone missing, and his parishioners fear he is being subjected to “re-education” sessions as he seeks to join the “official” Church recognized by the government.



Father Xied Tianming, who had been the pastor of an “underground” parish, disappeared after he indicated that he wanted to join the “official” Church. In such cases, authorities often keep the priest in custody during his “re-education,” to assure themselves that he will be loyal to the regime.

