Adhere to arms control treaties, Vatican diplomat urges

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, made his remarks following Russia’s announcement that it would suspend its participation in the New START treaty.

