Appeal for peace after 3 Indian churches razed

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Following a lengthy court battle, a Catholic church and two Protestant churches in India’s Manipur state (map) were destroyed. Government officials insisted that the government, and not the churches, owned the land on which they were built.

