Synod’s ‘messy,’ ‘joyful’ North American phase concludes with call to mission, moves to Rome

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published the North American Final Document for the Continental Stage of the 2021-2024 Synod.



“The gift of being together in one place and listening to each other is perhaps the best lesson learned during the Continental Stage in North America,” the 39-page document concluded. “As one participant said, ‘People enjoyed sharing, rather than just being talked to – there is no going back.’ The benefits of being intentionally synodal was a common theme. As was mentioned by a bishops’ group, ‘The synodal process has not been perfect, but it has been good.’”

