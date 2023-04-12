Catholic World News
Pope rips ‘keyboard warriors’
April 12, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: At his Wednesday public audience on April 12, Pope Francis spoke on the evangelical zeal of St. Paul, contrasting it with forms of “a distorted zeal, oriented in the wrong direction.”
Evangelization requires going out to people, as St. Paul did, the Pope insisted. He said:
One does not proclaim the Gospel standing still, locked in an office, at one's deak or at one's computer, arguing like 'keyboard warriors' and replacing the creativity of proclamation with cut-and-paste ideas taken from here and there. The Gospel is proclaiming by moving, by walking, by going.
