In Newfoundland, mayor backs parishioners’ blockade to prevent sale of church

April 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. John’s (Newfoundland) has put parishes up for sale to fund settlements with abuse victims.



In Branch, a town of 177, parishioners surrounded the parish with vehicles to prevent a potential buyer from viewing the church. “This is what happens in Branch when you try to buy our church,” Mayor Kelly Nash Power wrote on Facebook.

