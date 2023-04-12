Catholic World News

Oklahoma officials deny Catholic public charter bid, for now

April 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In January, Oklahoma’s two dioceses filed an application to found a Catholic virtual charter school.



Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education, said he was wary of the proposal because of the prospect of increased government control over Catholic schools.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

