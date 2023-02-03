Catholic World News

‘Mending the nets’ —USCCB education chair Daly on Catholic schools

February 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “You can’t have a Catholic school if you don’t have it solid in its theology and if you aren’t clear on its mission,” said Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Catholic Education.

