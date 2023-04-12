Catholic World News

Pray ‘against the agents of death,’ Myanmar cardinal writes in Easter message

April 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar (map), issued his Easter message amid a civil war in which the military regime’s forces have destroyed churches.

