Arrest in vandalization of Nebraska church

April 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Nebraska have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the desecration of a church in Syracuse.



Travis Ross was taken into custody on the basis of evidence provided by video footage and witnesses.

