Guam archdiocese to list names of abusive priests, allow survivors to tell their stories

April 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Apuron, OFM Cap, governed the Church in Guam from 1985 until his removal from office in 2019 for the sexual abuse of minors—and a shockingly light canonical sentence for which Pope Francis said he would be responsible.



In August 2018, Pope Francis said he would personally decide Archbishop Apuron’s appeal after the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith found him guilty of sexually abusing minors. “I am waiting for the report and then I will pass judgement,” Pope Francis emphasized.



In 2019, the Congregation announced the judgment. Even though Archbishop Apuron was found guilty of multiple “delicts against the Sixth Commandment with minors,” a light sentence was imposed: “the privation of office; the perpetual prohibition from dwelling, even temporarily, in the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Agaña; and the perpetual prohibition from using the insignia attached to the rank of Bishop.”



In other words, Archbishop Apuron, despite multiple acts of sexual abuse of minors, was not consigned to a life of prayer and penance—and he is permitted to celebrate Mass outside of Guam, as long as he does not wear the distinctive insignia of a bishop.

