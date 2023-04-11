Catholic World News

UN official welcomes Vatican’s rejection of ‘Doctrine of Discovery’

April 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: José Francisco Calí Tzay, UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous Peoples, called on countries to follow the Vatican’s lead in rejecting the “doctrine of discovery,” which was used by colonial powers starting in the 15th century to justify the seizure of native lands.

