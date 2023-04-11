Catholic World News

75% of Catholics back same-sex marriage, survey finds

April 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Public Religion Research Institute’s American Values Survey has found that 75% of white Catholics, 75% of Hispanic Catholics, and 76% of other Catholics of color support same-sex marriage. Overall, 69% of Americans support same-sex marriage.



According to the survey, “10% of Americans identify as LGBTQ, including 3% who identify as gay or lesbian, 4% who identify as bisexual, and 2% who identify as something else.” 46% of adults who “identify as LGBTQ” are between the ages of 18 and 29; 33% are between the ages of 30 and 49.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

