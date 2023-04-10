Catholic World News

India’s PM Modi visits Delhi cathedral on Easter Sunday

April 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), visited Delhi’s Sacred Heart Cathedral on Easter Sunday.



The South Asian nation of 1.4 billion (map), the world’s second most populous, is 72% Hindu, 15% Muslim, 5% Christian, 4% ethnic religionist, and 2% Sikh.

