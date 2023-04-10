Catholic World News

Pope Francis presides over Easter Sunday Mass

April 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided over an outdoor Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square on April 9. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant.

