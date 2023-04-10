Catholic World News

Ukrainians celebrate Palm Sunday in church marred by dispute

April 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Eastern Christians who follow the Julian calendar celebrated Palm Sunday on April 9. The Ukrainian government recently expelled monks of the Moscow Patriarchate from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

