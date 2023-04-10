Catholic World News

Good Friday in St. Peter’s Basilica: Cardinal Cantalamessa preaches on the ‘apotheosis of life’ in a time of nihilism

April 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, the Pope presided at the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion in St. Peter’s Basilica, and the Preacher of the Papal Household preached the homily.

