Pope Francis: Easter Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

April 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “On this day we proclaim that he, the Lord of our life, is ‘the resurrection and the life’ of the world (cf. Jn 11:25),” Pope Francis said at the beginning of his Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi message.



“Today is Easter, the Pasch, a word that means ‘passage,’ for in Jesus the decisive passage of humanity has been made: the passage from death to life, from sin to grace, from fear to confidence, from desolation to communion in him. In him, the Lord of time and history, I would like to say to everyone, with heartfelt joy, Happy Easter to all!”

