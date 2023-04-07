Catholic World News

Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum: full text of meditations

April 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The theme of the Good Friday Via Crucis meditations at the Colosseum is “Voices of Peace in a World at War.” Vatican News reports that the meditations were written by people in war-torn areas.



This year, Pope Francis is not taking part in the Via Crucis in person; rather, he is following the meditations from his residence.

