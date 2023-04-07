Catholic World News

Pope to miss Good Friday observance

April 07, 2023

Pope Francis will not attend the traditional Way of the Cross in the Roman Coliseum this evening— Good Friday— the Vatican has announced.

The Vatican press office said that the Pontiff will not be present because of the “intense cold” weather. Although the weather is unusually cool, temperatures in Rome are not expected to drop below freezing until later tonight, after the ceremony.

Pope Francis was hospitalized last week for what the Vatican described as bronchitis.

The Pontiff will follow the Way of the Cross from his residence by video, and join with the congregation in prayer, the Vatican said.

