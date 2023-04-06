Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Homily at evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper

April 06, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On Holy Thursday, Pope Francis presided at the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper in the chapel of Casal del Marmo, a juvenile prison in Rome.

