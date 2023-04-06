Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Homily for Holy Thursday Chrism Mass

April 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis presided and preached the homily at the Chrism Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on Holy Thursday. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, was the principal celebrant.



During his homily, Pope Francis called on priests to invoke the Holy Spirit as the “breath of each day” and urged them not to become instruments of division.

