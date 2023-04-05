Catholic World News

Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa mosque; Hama rockets respond

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Violence flared in the Holy Land on April 5 as Israeli police stormed the Al Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, and Hamas fired rockets into Israel in retaliation.



Israeli officials said that police were responding to reports that “agitators” had barricaded themselves in the mosque—one of Islam’s holiest sites—and were armed with fireworks. Some Muslims had sought to stay in the mosque through the night during Ramadan, in violation of an Israeli rule that the mosque must be closed at night.

