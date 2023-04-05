Catholic World News

Russian man jailed for opposing war on religious grounds

April 05, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Russian Orthodox man, Mikhail Simonov, has been sentenced to a 7-year prison term for spreading “false information” about Russia’s war in Ukraine.



Simonov was found guilty in a Moscow court for having posted on social media: “We, Russia, have become godless. Forgive us, Lord!”

